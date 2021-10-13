Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

