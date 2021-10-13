ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 578 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $629.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.