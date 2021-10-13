Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,751 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

