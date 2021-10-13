Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 13,599 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,490.
PAAS opened at C$30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$27.97 and a twelve month high of C$50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.
