Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 13,599 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,490.

PAAS opened at C$30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$27.97 and a twelve month high of C$50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.