Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 3,611 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYY stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.