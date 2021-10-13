Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Sonic Automotive worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.