Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,766 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $239.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.87.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

