Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

