Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.29 million, a PE ratio of -117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

