BlackRock Inc. Sells 147,188 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.59% of Photronics worth $135,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

PLAB stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $813.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

