BlackRock Inc. Has $140.94 Million Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $140,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 71.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 1,205,872 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 216.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 269,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 108.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

