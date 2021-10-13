Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

