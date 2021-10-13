Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

