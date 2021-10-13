Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to “Buy”

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

