Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BLUE opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

