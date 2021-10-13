National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

