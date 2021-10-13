Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 11,444 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rayonier by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 64.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

