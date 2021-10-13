Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

