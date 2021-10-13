Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.52 Million Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Datto were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 78.64. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.