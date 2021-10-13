$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after acquiring an additional 506,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

