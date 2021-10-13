Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,545 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $27.68.

API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

