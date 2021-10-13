ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,098,348 shares.The stock last traded at $125.16 and had previously closed at $124.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.