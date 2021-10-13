Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 94,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,249,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

