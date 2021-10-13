Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,128 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

