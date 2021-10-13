TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 5.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 1,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,077,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $627.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 194.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 367.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

