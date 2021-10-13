First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

