Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 543.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 659,018 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 28.5% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.