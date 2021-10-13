Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 823,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 150,391 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

