ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMS stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.64. AMS has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

