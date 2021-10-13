Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

