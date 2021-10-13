Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 15,661 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,115.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.