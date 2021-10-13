Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

