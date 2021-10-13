BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.18% of Kforce worth $138,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.