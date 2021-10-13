CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 30,508 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

