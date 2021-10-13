Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NSP opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

