Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Stella Roy Sells 131,679 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

SWCH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

