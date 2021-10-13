Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 77,596 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

