BlackRock Inc. Has $146.56 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.26% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $146,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $924.14 million, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,711 shares of company stock valued at $862,712. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.