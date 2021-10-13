BlackRock Inc. Has $144.03 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Workhorse Group worth $144,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

