Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of CMI opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.90. Cummins has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

