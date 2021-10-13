The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

