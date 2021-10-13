MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

