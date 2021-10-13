PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:PAGS opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

