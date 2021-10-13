PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NYSE:PAGS opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
