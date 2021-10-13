Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after purchasing an additional 415,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.72 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.