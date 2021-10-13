Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $364,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,729,637 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

