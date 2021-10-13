Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

