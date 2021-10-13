Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 263.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 134.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ViewRay by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 853,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 232,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ViewRay by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.