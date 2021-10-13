Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 311,639 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.