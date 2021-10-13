Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medallia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Medallia by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

