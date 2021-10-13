Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE CNS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

